Australian judge dismisses lawsuit claiming Bayer weedkiller causes blood cancer

Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
An Australian judge on Thursday dismissed a class action lawsuit claiming Bayer's Roundup weedkiller can cause a type of blood cancer, a boost for the company which is grappling with a slew of similar cases in the United States.
Justice Michael Lee of Australia's Federal Court ruled that on the balance of probabilities, there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Roundup can cause non-Hodgkins lymphoma (NHL).
"It is not proven in this proceeding on a balance of probabilities... that throughout the relevant period use of, and or exposure to Roundup products increased an individual's risk of developing NHL," Lee said.
The German pharmaceutical and chemicals company has maintained that Roundup, a glyphosate-based herbicide, is safe. It says it "fully stands behind its glyphosate-based products, which have been used around the world for almost 50 years."
The Australian class action against Bayer subsidiaries united more than 1,000 claimants and is one of some 40 cases filed outside the United States, all in either Canada or Australia.
Lead claimant, 41-year-old Kelvin McNickle, said he used Roundup to spray weeds for over two decades on his family's property and while working for a vegetation management company. He developed non-Hodgkins lymphoma aged 35.
In the United States, Bayer has prevailed in 14 of the last 20 Roundup trials, but it also racked up a string of losses in late 2023 and early 2024, resulting in more than $4 billion in damages awarded in verdicts.
Some of those verdicts have seen the amounts awarded reduced but the string of wins for plaintiffs shattered investor and company hopes that the worst of the Roundup litigation was over.
The company still faces more than 50,000 outstanding claims in the United States. A request for an agreement to prevent future cases was denied by a U.S. court.
Roundup was originally produced by U.S. agrochemical company Monsanto, which Bayer acquired for $63 billion in 2018.
The company has replaced glyphosate with new active ingredients in its products for household use in the United States to reduce the risk of litigation as most claims have come from home users.
It continues to sell glyphosate-based weedkillers to farmers, who rely on it heavily.
Some accounts were providing tips for conducting scams, according to Meta
Last Generation group said on X that it had blocked air traffic at the Cologne-Bonn airport, and published pictures of several activists with their hands glued to the runway
The gene therapy meets the main goal of showing non-inferiority compared to the Factor VIII replacement therapy in reducing the annual bleeding rate in patients
The record had last been set for four consecutive days in a row in early July 2023; before that, the hottest day was in August 2016
Seoul to mobilise chemical response teams in the escalating tit-for-tat propaganda war
354 passengers and 31 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 13 flights on Wednesday
The protesters, organised by activist group Jewish Voice for Peace, wore red T-shirts bearing the phrases 'not in our name' and 'Jews say stop arming Israel'
Harris became the presumptive Democratic nominee on Monday when she secured a majority of delegates to the party convention in August