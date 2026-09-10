Australian fugitive arrested in Philippines over alleged Rs2.49 billion India fraud

An Australian national wanted by Indian authorities over alleged Rs2.49 billion fraud was arrested in Manila by operatives of the Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI) Fugitive Search Unit (FSU), the government news agency announced on Thursday.

The alleged fugitive, Rishi Levi, 59, was apprehended in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), a major central business district, on September 9 (Wednesday), FSU chief Rendel Sy confirmed.

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Philippine authorities said Levi "is the subject of an International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) Red Notice based on an arrest warrant issued by the Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Rouse Avenue District Courts in New Delhi, India on Nov. 28, 2024, in connection with alleged offenses involving criminal conspiracy."

According to Indian authorities, Levi allegedly facilitated fictitious merchant trade transactions that diverted bank funds. Authorities further alleged that he earned approximately $430,000 in personal commissions from the transactions, which reportedly resulted in an estimated loss of Rs2.49 billion to the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.

BI records showed that Levi entered the Philippines on January 4. He was turned over to the BI Warden’s Facility in Taguig City to face deportation proceedings.

"We will continue to aggressively pursue and apprehend foreign nationals wanted by authorities in other countries and ensure that they face the appropriate legal and immigration proceedings,” BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said as he commended the FSU operatives for their efforts.