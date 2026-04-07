1 attacker killed, 2 wounded in gunfight near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
Governor Davut Gul confirmed that there have been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for over 2 years
- PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 2:45 PM
One attacker was killed and two others were wounded in a gunfight with police near the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, the city’s governor said, adding that two police officers were slightly wounded.
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The attackers used rifles and pistols in the assault, Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene. He added that there have been no Israeli diplomatic staff at the consulate for 2-1/2 years.