Nepal protests: Death toll rises to 14, state media says

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday

Published: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:38 PM

Updated: Mon 8 Sept 2025, 2:50 PM

At least fourteen people have died amid wide-spread protests in Nepal, according to its state-run TV. 

The demonstrations in the country's capital Kathmandu aim to end corruption in the country, and call for the government to lift its ban on social media platforms.

Several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Waving national flags, Gen Z demonstrators started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the the social media prohibitions and corruption.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.