At least 22 killed in Pakistan after bus plunges into ravine

A child was among those who died

By AFP

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 11:40 AM

At least 22 people were killed when the bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Pakistan on Sunday, rescue officials said.

"22 dead till now, including 15 men, six women and one child," said Farooq Ahmed, a spokesman for Rescue 1122 emergency services in Punjab.


