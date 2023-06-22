At least 209 'victims' from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Govt data

'It's pitch black down there': Search window is closing for missing Titanic expedition submersible
Rescuers are scouring a 7,600-square-mile area of the North Atlantic — and enormous pressure four kilometres under water is adding to the challenge
There were at least 209 Pakistani "victims" on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, data shared with Reuters by a Pakistani investigative agency on Thursday showed.
The data shared by the Federal Investigation Agency said 181 were from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, adding that DNA samples from 201 families had been gathered by officials to help Greece identify those missing.
It was not immediately clear on what basis the agency had identified them as victims, with the official toll from the accident still at 82 and survivors at 104, of which 12 are Pakistanis. Hundreds are believed to have been on board the vessel.
Rescuers are scouring a 7,600-square-mile area of the North Atlantic — and enormous pressure four kilometres under water is adding to the challenge
Thirty other suspects were arrested over the past few days in Pakistan and were being questioned for their role in facilitating smuggling activities
As rescuers race against time to find a submersible that has gone missing near the Titanic wreckage, we revisit the fascinating tales of survivors who battled all odds and emerged victorious
As rescuers scramble to locate the deep-diving vessel, more is coming to light about the warnings levelled at OceanGate since the Titan was first constructed
The small deep-diving vessel was carrying five passengers, including a Dubai-based billionaire and a Pakistani tycoon and his son, when it vanished in the North Atlantic
For the uninitiated, these are terrifyingly claustrophobic conditions – being cut off from the world above in a 22-foot tube, with a single window to look out into the bottom of the ocean
He claimed the viewing port at the forward end of the submersible was built to sustain a pressure of 1,300 metres, but OceanGate planned to take passengers down to depths of some 4,000 metres
Adding to the challenge is the enormous pressure four kilometres under water – around 400 times what it is on the surface