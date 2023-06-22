At least 209 'victims' from Pakistan in Greece boat tragedy: Govt data

DNA samples from 201 families had been gathered by officials to help Greece identify those missing: Federal Investigation Agency

Tazeem Pervaiz, mother of migrant Taquir Pervaiz who is missing after an overloaded trawler capsized and sank in the Ionian Sea, weeps while holding a picture of her son in Bandli village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. — AFP file

There were at least 209 Pakistani "victims" on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece, data shared with Reuters by a Pakistani investigative agency on Thursday showed.

The data shared by the Federal Investigation Agency said 181 were from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, adding that DNA samples from 201 families had been gathered by officials to help Greece identify those missing.

It was not immediately clear on what basis the agency had identified them as victims, with the official toll from the accident still at 82 and survivors at 104, of which 12 are Pakistanis. Hundreds are believed to have been on board the vessel.