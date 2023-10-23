At least 15 killed and many injured when 2 trains collide in Bangladesh

Next round of Peace Formula talks will be held in Malta on October 28-29, after similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen
A cargo train hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital on Monday, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores more injured, fire officials said.
Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars, said fire official Mosharraf Hossain at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj, where the collision happened at 3:30 p.m.
He said the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase.
“Our people are working there. It's a chaotic situation,” he told The Associated Press.
The crash occurred when two rear coaches of the Dhaka-bound Egarosindur Godhuli Express passenger train were hit by a cargo train heading to Chattogram, Azizul Haque Rajon, a senior fire official, said from the scene by phone.
He said it was unclear how many people were still trapped in the wreckage.
Train service to other parts of the country remained suspended following the accident, he said.
It wasn't immediately known what caused the crash. Train accidents are common in Bangladesh, blamed mainly on unsupervised railway crossings, poor signaling and bad track conditions.
ALSO READ:
Next round of Peace Formula talks will be held in Malta on October 28-29, after similar meetings in Jeddah and Copenhagen
There are currently no specific treatments for dengue, a growing disease that causes millions of infections each year and tens of thousands of deaths
'Landscape of Italian Character' by Lauterer will be displayed with its counterpart at the Alte Pinakothek in Munich
He stresses the imperative of avoiding a wider regional conflict and preventing any further unnecessary loss of civilian life
Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is to go on trial in Washington in March of next year
It is believed to have been torn apart by a pod of killer whales
The comet's diameter of 18.6 miles is equivalent to the size of a small city
Dominique Bernard has been posthumously awarded the Legion of Honour, France's highest civilian decoration, by President Emmanuel Macron