At least 15 dead, 3 injured after Indonesia gold mine collapses

Immediately following the vote, the NDP again sided with the Liberals to pass legislation on capital gains taxes, averting another political crisis
At least 15 people died and three more were injured in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, following a landslide caused by heavy rains, an official said on Friday, while rescuers are scrambling to locate seven missing.
Small-scale and illegal mining has often caused accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.
The illegal gold mine in the district of Solok collapsed after a landslide on Thursday evening due to heavy rain, said Irwan Efendi, the head of the provincial disaster agency.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Rescuers must trek eight hours to get to the site, which is inaccessible by road, Irwan told Reuters, adding, "The victims are the residents who manually mine for gold."
He estimated there were probably 25 people in the mine at the time of the incident, of whom 15 died, while three were injured and seven are missing.
Police and military launched a search early on Friday for the missing, along with steps to evacuate the dead.
ALSO READ:
Immediately following the vote, the NDP again sided with the Liberals to pass legislation on capital gains taxes, averting another political crisis
Iwao Hakamada, 88, had been accused of stabbing to death his former boss and family before burning down their home
Prime Minister Modi cancels a trip to Pune, nearly 200km from Mumbai, after authorities declared a red alert due to the rain
Half a million Lebanese estimated to have been displaced as Israel widened its airstrike
The president said this at a televised meeting with security officials on updating the country's nuclear deterrence doctrine
It is reportedly the largest number of executions reported in one day in years in Iraq
Wazed happy with army chief's tentative timeline on vote
Lack of numbers in parliament is one of the five key reasons for Dissanayake deciding to hold polls on November 14