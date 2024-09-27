At least 15 dead, 3 injured after Indonesia gold mine collapses

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 12:36 PM

At least 15 people died and three more were injured in the collapse of an illegal gold mine in Indonesia's province of West Sumatra, following a landslide caused by heavy rains, an official said on Friday, while rescuers are scrambling to locate seven missing.

Small-scale and illegal mining has often caused accidents in Indonesia, where mineral resources are located in remote areas in conditions difficult for authorities to regulate.

The illegal gold mine in the district of Solok collapsed after a landslide on Thursday evening due to heavy rain, said Irwan Efendi, the head of the provincial disaster agency.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rescuers must trek eight hours to get to the site, which is inaccessible by road, Irwan told Reuters, adding, "The victims are the residents who manually mine for gold."