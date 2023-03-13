Around 15.8m households in Pakistan to get free wheat flour in Ramadan

PM Shehbaz Sharif reviews plan for free distribution of essential commodity in Punjab

The free wheat flour will be distributed from hundreds of outlets of the state-run Utility Stores Corporation. — A file

By APP Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 3:50 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that around 15.8 million households of Punjab province would be given wheat flour free of charge during the holy month of Ramadan.

Presiding over a meeting in Islamabad held to review the prices set for different commodities under a special Ramadan Package, the prime minister said it was for the first time in country's history that a plan for distribution of free wheat flour had been prepared.

Shehbaz said the wheat flour would be distributed from the 25th of Islamic month of Shaaban to the 25th of Ramadan through 8,500 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation where food and other essential commodities are provided at discounted rates.

Moreover, another 20,000 flour distribution points would be set up across the province to facilitate inflation-hit people.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure transparency in the distribution of free flour and instructed them to use modern technology to avoid the possibility of any wrongdoings in the process. Moreover, he also directed them to ensure the quality of flour and said no compromise could be made in this regard.

Shehbaz said the federal government would also assist other provinces in launching such a programme to facilitate low-income people.

The representatives of the Punjab government gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister on the free flour distribution programme during Ramadan.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, adviser to the prime minister Ahad Cheema and other senior officers attended the meeting.