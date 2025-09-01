  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Sep 01, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 9, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB clear.png35°C

Five killed after Pakistan army helicopter crashes

The helicopter came down in a mountainous tourist area in Diamer district, in Gilgit Baltistan

Published: Mon 1 Sept 2025, 5:59 PM

Top Stories

Afghanistan appeals for global aid after earthquake; UAE expats anxious to help

Afghanistan appeals for global aid after earthquake; UAE expats anxious to help

UAE issues new student guidelines for attendance, unexcused absences

UAE issues new student guidelines for attendance, unexcused absences

Hail, thunder, rains to hit UAE until Friday amid shifting weather patterns

Hail, thunder, rains to hit UAE until Friday amid shifting weather patterns

An army helicopter crashed in northern Pakistan on Monday, killing all five people on board, the military said. 

"The helicopter was on routine training flying when it developed (a) technical fault and crashed," it said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

India committed to improving ties with China, Modi tells Xi

thumb-image

Dock and Dine: Dubai yacht crew can moor for free at 20 marinas, eat at top restaurants

thumb-image

Abu Dhabi Police offer traffic black points reduction service at ADIHEX 2025

thumb-image

Dubai real estate records Dh51.1 billion sales in August

thumb-image

UAE students quit studies abroad due to homesickness, experts warn

 

Two pilots, two crew and a flight engineer on board the MI-17 died.

A police official in the district had earlier said that the helicopter crashed during a test landing on a newly proposed helipad.

The helicopter came down in a mountainous tourist area in Diamer district, in Gilgit Baltistan around 10am (0500 GMT).

It comes just weeks after a government MI-17 helicopter crashed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province while carrying out flood relief efforts, killing all five crew and pilots.

There have been several deadly helicopter crashes in Pakistan in recent years, including in 2022 when five servicemen and one of the army's top commanders were killed when their helicopter crashed during flood relief operations in southwestern Balochistan province.