Armenia extends visa-free entry for Gulf travelers until July 2027

Travelers from across the GCC can continue to enjoy seamless access to the scenic landscapes and historic sites of Armenia, as the country has officially extended its temporary visa-free entry arrangement for another year.

The arrangement, which was set to expire, will now run until July 1, 2027, ensuring that Armenia remains one of the most accessible destinations in the South Caucasus for regional visitors.

The extension comes as a welcome relief for residents and citizens of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. Under the current rules, eligible travelers can stay in Armenia visa-free for up to 180 days within a one-year period, making it an ideal destination for both long weekends and extended summer holidays.

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No queues, no paperwork

Industry experts say the primary appeal of the arrangement lies in its simplicity. By removing the need for embassy queues, visa fees, and pre-departure paperwork, Armenia has positioned itself as a convenient, short-haul escape that can be planned in just a few days.

"Over the past years, visitors from across the Gulf have come to experience Armenia, its history, culture, landscapes and traditions. By continuing this arrangement, we remain open to more visitors and greater exchange," " said Lusine Gevorgyan, chairperson of the Tourism Committee of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Armenia.

Eligibility and Requirements

The visa-free exemption applies to:

Citizens of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman.

Eligible GCC Residents who hold a valid residence permit from any of the six Gulf nations.

International Residents holding valid residence permits from the United States, European Union member states, or the Schengen Area.

To qualify, residence permits must be valid for at least six months from the date of entry into Armenia and must be presented as either a physical card or a sticker in the passport.

Summer sanctuary

The timing of the extension is particularly significant as the Gulf enters its peak summer months. With its cool mountain air, lush green valleys, and ancient capital of Yerevan, Armenia offers a refreshing climate just a short flight away.

Whether it’s exploring Unesco-listed monasteries, hiking scenic mountain trails, or indulging in a culinary scene inspired by centuries-old recipes, Armenia continues to grow in popularity among families and culture seekers from the Middle East.

Travelers are advised to check the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia for the latest updates and the full list of eligible countries before booking their trips. For more information, visit Armenia tourism website.