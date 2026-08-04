Apple Pay now in Philippines, select banks join initial rollout

Apple Pay has now made its way to the Philippines, according to local media reports.

The contactless payment service will be rolling out to customers of select banks. More banks and financial institutions will be part of this rollout soon.

Apple Pay allows users of Apple products to pay through Apple wallet. Users can store their cards in their digital wallet and use them conveniently by tapping their phone instead of their card wherever needed. Payments are authorised by Face ID, Touch ID or with the device passcode.

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Currently, four banks are part of this rollout: Metrobank, Unionbank, GoTyme and ChinaBank.

Philippines is slowly expanding financial payment options available to its residents by introducing QR payments, international wallets and digital wallet platforms, among others.

Last November, Google Pay also arrived in the Philippines with some of its initial partners including China Bank, EastWest, GCash, GoTyme, Maya, RCBC, UnionBank, Wise, and Zed.