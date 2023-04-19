Apple CEO Cook meets India PM Modi, commits to growth and investment

Decision not influenced by Twitter's new policy, rolled out in North America so far, of labelling public broadcasters as government funded, says Sweden's largest radio company
Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Wednesday committed to growth and investment across India in meeting with the country's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in New Delhi.
Cook is on a visit to India this week and inaugurated the iPhone maker's first retail store in the country on Tuesday in Mumbai. Apple will also open a retail store in New Delhi on Thursday.
"We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India's future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we're committed to growing and investing across the country," Cook wrote on Twitter and shared a picture of him shaking hands with Modi.
In response, the Indian PM tweeted that it was an "absolute delight" to meet Cook.
"Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India," Modi said.
Cook's visit to India underscores Apple's growing ambitions for the country, where despite having just a 3 per cent market share the company has been expanding iPhone assembly via contract manufacturers, and also boosting its exports.
Russian minister of digital affairs says there are no plans to shut down free online encyclopaedia, which was fined by a Moscow court for not removing what it deemed as dangerous content
Rise in both passenger and freight revenue enabled state-run company to post 25% higher revenues, while investments into electrification and track and train modernisation increased exponentially
Published in 'EClinicalMedicine', findings suggest smell loss in people suffering side effects of long Covid is clinically reversible by retraining the brain to recover communication between orbitofrontal and pre-frontal cortex
Safety inspection of amusement park's rides, hitherto handled internally by Disney, to be handed over to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Some researchers question whether AI can be truly intelligent without a body to interact with and learn from the physical world
If you’re not using your diaphragm efficiently, you’re not getting the most out of your workout, experts say
Reza Pahlavi, son of the last Shah to rule Iran before the 1979 revolution, says he will be delivering 'a message of friendship from the Iranian people'; Israeli intelligence minister praises 'brave decision'