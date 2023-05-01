Another batch of 93 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrives in Islamabad

The vehicle was carrying nearly 70 students when the incident took place
Another 93 Pakistani nationals arrived at the Islamabad International Airport on Monday morning after being evacuated from Sudan where clashes and fighting have killed hundreds and left thousands stranded.
In a statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office said that nearly all 1,000 Pakistani nationals would be evacuated from the conflict-hit Sudan within the next 24 to 48 hours. It said the latest batch arrived at Islamabad airport via flight PK754.
Following their arrival, state-run Radio Pakistan reported that “636 stranded Pakistanis have returned home via Jeddah on five special flights till date”.
With the latest batch of evacuees, as many as 729 Pakistanis have been repatriated to the country so far.
The Foreign Office has been working to repatriate Pakistanis stranded in the war zone since the conflict began earlier this month.
In a tweet, the Foreign Office thanked the Saudi foreign ministry for facilitating the evacuation process: “We are grateful to the brotherly country of Saudi Arabia for their support and assistance to Pakistanis in distress in this difficult time.”
Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi Foreign Ministry issued a statement, saying that 36 Pakistanis had arrived in Jeddah via the Royal Saudi Air Force’s transport plane, and an unspecified number of Pakistanis had also arrived in a ship.
“The Kingdom worked to provide all the necessary needs for nationals of brotherly and friendly countries in preparation for facilitating their departure to their countries,” it added.
