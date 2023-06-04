Amazing: Australia to create marine park the size of Spain

Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
Australia plans to create a marine park almost the size of Spain around remote islands off its southeast coast, the government announced on Sunday.
Under the proposals, the existing Macquarie Island Marine Park will be tripled in size, bringing a total of 475,465 square kilometres (183,578 square miles) under protection.
That is an area roughly the size of Spain or Cameroon and much larger than Vietnam or Japan.
The protections mean the area will be "completely closed to fishing, mining and other extractive activities", according to Australia's Minister of Environment Tanya Plibersek.
Existing fishery operations targeting the Patagonian toothfish will be allowed to continue.
Macquarie Island sits halfway between Australia and Antarctica and is home to royal penguins, fur seals and a subantarctic science hub.
"Macquarie Island is an exceptional place. It's a remote wildlife wonderland - a critical breeding ground for millions of seabirds, seals and penguins," said Plibersek.
Environmental groups have backed the plan, fearing the area could be targeted for seabed mining and unsustainable commercial fishing.
Dan Evans: There is absolutely no convincing evidence for extraterrestrial life associated with unidentified objects
They are destined to become a power couple in the Middle East, forging a new bond between Hashemites and Saudi Arabia
Top wrestlers, who had been protesting at Jantar Mantar since April 23 seeking the arrest of Singh, were removed from the site by the police on Sunday
According to the country's monitoring agency, the epicentre was 33 kilometres (21 miles) below the earth's surface
Eldest son of King Abdullah II will marry Saudi fiancee with regional monarchs, US First Lady Jill Biden and the king of the Netherlands among the guests
The Republican Senator says he will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom
The painful condition isn’t just caused by racket swings, and can sideline you from activity. But a few simple tips can get you back into the game
He was attacked by two robbers while returning from work