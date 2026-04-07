Amaravati declared capital of India's Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu posted a picture of the official gazette notice

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 8:49 AM UPDATED: Tue 7 Apr 2026, 8:58 AM
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Amaravati has been declared the capital of Andhra Pradesh, according to Indian news agencies.

The Chief Minister of the state in southern India, N Chandrababu Naidu, took to X to announce the news, sharing an image of the official gazette confirming the state capital.

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This comes 12 years after the state was split into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

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