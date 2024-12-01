Alarm over high rate of HIV infections among young women, girls

The UN's children's fund raised the alarm on Friday over the high rate of new HIV infections among young women and girls, warning they lacked access to prevention and treatment.

In a report ahead of world AIDS day on Saturday, Unicef said that 96,000 girls and 41,000 boys aged 15-19 were newly infected with HIV in 2023, meaning seven out of 10 new adolescent infections were among girls.

In sub-Saharan Africa, nine out of 10 new HIV infections among 15-19 year-olds were among girls in the most recent period for which data is available.

"Children and adolescents are not fully reaping the benefits of scaled up access to treatment and prevention services," said UNICEF associate director of HIV/AIDS Anurita Bains.

"Yet children living with HIV must be prioritized when it comes to investing resources and efforts to scale up treatment for all, this includes the expansion of innovative testing technologies."

As many as 77 percent of adults living with HIV have access to anti-retroviral therapy, but just 57 percent of children 14 and younger, and 65 percent of teenagers aged 15-19, can obtain lifesaving medicine.

Children 14 and younger account for only three percent of those living with HIV, but accounted for 12 per cent -- 76,000 -- of AIDS-related deaths in 2023.