Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta reveal the name of their second child

Take a look at who features on this niche list
Akash Ambani, the elder son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta have named their second child. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on May 31 and the pair have gone to reveal her name.
Her name is Veda. Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin and means 'knowledge' or 'wisdom.'
The couple had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, named Prithvi, who was born in December 2021.
"With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani." the Ambanis were quoted as saying in a statement.
ALSO READ:
Take a look at who features on this niche list
660 million people are projected to be without electricity and 1.9 billion won’t have clean cooking opportunities by 2030
The breach threatens possible massive flooding, and officials ordered hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate
The pink-tinted moon looks astounding in the night sky, with several people uploading pictures of the moon behind iconic landmarks
Former prime minister's name and image are not being aired in TV channels and news websites stopped mentioning him
He will launch his campaign with a video and a speech in the early nominating state of Iowa on Wednesday
Kathleen Folbigg, who spent 20 years behind bars, was convicted in 2003 of murdering three of her children, and the manslaughter of a fourth