Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta reveal the name of their second child

The couple were blessed with a baby girl on May 31

Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta. — AFP File

By Web Desk Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 8:19 PM

Akash Ambani, the elder son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta have named their second child. The couple were blessed with a baby girl on May 31 and the pair have gone to reveal her name.

Her name is Veda. Veda is a girl's name of Sanskrit origin and means 'knowledge' or 'wisdom.'

The couple had welcomed their first child, a baby boy, named Prithvi, who was born in December 2021.

"With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister, Veda Akash Ambani." the Ambanis were quoted as saying in a statement.

