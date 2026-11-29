At least 30 people were killed in three Myanmar military airstrikes Saturday, witnesses said, as the death toll from bombings mounted in the week after an international court found the state had committed genocide.

A strike at a wedding venue in the Moe Bye district in the northeast killed around 20 people. Witness video, which AFP was not able to verify independently, showed bloodied victims being taken away for treatment.

Also Saturday, there were multiple fatalities in two other bombings in the western state of Rakhine.

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The three attacks followed one on Thursday in central Myanmar that the self-declared "National Unity Government" in exile (NUG) said killed 29 people.

The airstrikes added to the death toll in the brutal civil war that monitoring group ACLED says has killed more than 100,000 people since a 2021 military coup that deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

In the Moe Bye attack, a witness told AFP that he heard an aircraft flying overhead before the bombing of the venue of a wedding of two people displaced by the conflict.

The military controls Moe Bye town, but opposition forces operate outside the area on the borders of Shan and Karenni states, where many displaced people live.

"I found 17 dead bodies and many wounded," said the witness, who rushed to the scene. "I was shocked and didn't know who to rescue first."

"There are some people missing, including my niece," added the witness, who requested anonymity. "I haven't been able to find her yet."

The leader of the Nway Oo Yaung Chi Foundation, which helps displaced people in camps, confirmed 21 deaths, five of them children, and more than 40 wounded.

A second bomb was dropped after rescuers arrived, he said, declining to be identified by name.

It was not possible to contact the Myanmar military for comment about any of the three strikes.

'Where are my parents?'

The witness to the Moe Bye attack provided six videos. In one, he carried a bloodied, crying girl.

"Where are my parents?" she asked him. "Has something happened to them? Where are they? Please call my mum."

He replied, "Don't worry, I'll call your mum. But let's go to the clinic for treatment first."

"My parents don't have money to pay," she answered.

A separate attack Saturday hit a market in Mrauk-U, in Rakhine State. Hla Maung Oo, the head of a local funeral organisation, said nine people had died.

AFP footage from the scene showed people picking through the wreckage. Mourners wailed over corpses laid out at another location.

A displaced person, Hla Than Aung, 62, said he pulled his 17-year-old daughter from the debris, but she died before he could get her to hospital.

"As I ran carrying my daughter, I had only one thought, to save her life," he said. "Now she is gone, and there is little meaning in the fact that I am still alive."

The same area was hit in a second airstrike late Saturday, witnesses said, with unverified pictures showing several fatalities.

School attacked

Saturday's strikes come after the International Court of Justice issued a searing verdict on November 19 that Myanmar committed genocide before the civil war. Its forces had systematically killed, raped and destroyed the property of the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority during a 2017 crackdown in Rakhine state.

Myanmar leader Min Aung Hlaing, who led the 2021 coup and was installed as civilian president this year after widely criticised elections, said his government would not comply with "inappropriate" aspects of the ruling, state media reported Thursday.

The NUG said that on Thursday, 29 people, 20 civilians including women and children and nine members of anti-military People's Defence Forces (PDF), were killed in a bombing, artillery and drone attack on a school and monastery in the Magway region, east of Rakhine.

The NUG statement said the PDF members were "engaged in efforts to protect the civilian population."

A pro-military Telegram channel said on Friday the strike was carried out after a tip-off that PDF members were holding a ceremony after training.

A teacher at the school told AFP the bomb fell where parents had gathered to collect their children after hearing the aircraft.