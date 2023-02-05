Flight engine erupts in flames during take-off on plane carrying 321 people in Thailand

Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
Engine of a tourist plane carrying 321 people burst into flames and tyres exploded as it was taxiing on the runway to take off from Thailand.
The pilot of a Boeing 767-300ER aborted the take-off after the engine caught fire on the Azur Air flight.
This 26-year-old plane operated by charter company Azur Air was en route from Phuket International Airport to Moscow when the incident took place. The passengers and crew were safely evacuated from the aircraft at Phuket International Airport.
According to Phuket News, the incident occurred at about 4.30pm on Saturday, and the Phuket Info Centre (PIC) filed the preliminary report on Sunday morning.
The runway was closed for 40 minutes and caused flight delays at Phuket airport, and the passengers were stuck at the airport for more than four hours after the disruption.
According to Russian media, Izvestia, the aircraft's landing gear was damaged during take-off while accelerating at 190kmph. FlightRadar reported a sharp push, then a loud bang, followed by a sharp deceleration. When the crew aborted the take-off due to a sudden brake, the tyre of one of the wheels burst into flames.
One of the passengers filmed the plane's take-off on the runway and captured the fire. The video also recorded smoke under the right half-wing of the aircraft.
