Air India passenger tries to argue with judge, opts to go to jail instead of paying bail

The accused was found smoking in toilet on board London-Mumbai flight

By PTI Published: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:22 PM Last updated: Tue 14 Mar 2023, 9:25 PM

A traveller in India has allegedly been put behind bars for rowdy behaviour and smoking on a flight.

A Mumbai court sentenced the man to jail after he refused to pay cash bail of Rs25,000 (Dh1115) and instead cited an online 'search' to claim the fine payable under the IPC section was ₹250 (Dh1.10).

The Air India passenger was found smoking in the toilet on board the flight on March 10. When he was asked not to do so he behaved in an unruly manner.

The court granted the accused, Ratnakar Dwivedi, a cash bail, but he refused to pay the amount and told the court that he was ready to go to jail.

He was booked under section 336 (the act of endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code after he was allegedly caught smoking on board Air India's London-Mumbai flight and behaving in an unruly manner on March 10.

The accused told the court he had read online that the fine payable under section 336 of the IPC is Rs250, which he was willing to pay, but not the suggested bail amount. Following this, the Andheri metropolitan magistrate sent him to jail on Monday.

According to Mumbai Police, the accused also caused a disturbance on the aircraft and endangered the lives of all passengers, besides disobeying the pilot's oral and written instructions to keep calm.

ALSO READ: