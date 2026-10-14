Air India international flight diverted to Jaipur after pilot squawks hijack code

The flight, Al-2030, landed safely and was immediately escorted to a designated isolation bay

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 14 Oct 2026, 12:50 PM
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An Air India international flight operating from Frankfurt to Delhi was diverted and made an emergency landing at the Jaipur International Airport on Wednesday morning following a security scare triggered by a suspected hijack threat.

The flight, AI-2030, landed safely and was immediately escorted to a designated isolation bay, adhering strictly to standard operating procedures for aviation security emergencies.

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Security agencies were immediately alerted after the Ahmedabad Air Traffic Control (ATC) received an emergency distress signal from the aircraft. The pilot of the flight had reportedly squawked transponder code '7500'-the internationally designated aviation code for unlawful interference or an aircraft hijack-for a few seconds, prompting immediate emergency response protocols.

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Following the safe touchdown, both pilots and all passengers on board were deplaned in a phased manner under tight security supervision.

All passengers and their baggage are currently undergoing comprehensive physical screening and security profiling. Ground teams from the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) present in Jaipur, airport security agencies, and local police have cordoned off the isolation bay area and are conducting a thorough sanitisation of the aircraft.

The National Security Guard (NSG) have also been placed on standby in New Delhi to respond to any escalation.

Further investigation is underway, and more details are awaited.

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