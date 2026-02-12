Air India flight 171 crash: Pilot deliberately cut fuel switch, report reveals

Investigators probing last year's crash of Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad have concluded that the disaster that killed 260 people happened not because of a technical defect, but was an “intentional act” by the pilot in command.

The report, published on Thursday in the Italian daily Corriere della Sera, said Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot-in-command, allegedly turned off the fuel switches – that is “almost certainly” an intentional act. The paper cited Western aviation agency sources.

The Indian civil aviation ministry and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), however, have yet to respond to media requests for comments on the claims.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport, killing 260 people, including 241 of the 242 on board the aircraft and 19 on the ground. The aircraft crashed into a medical student hostel.

The preliminary report of the AAIB mentioned that one pilot asked the other in the cockpit why he had cut off the fuel. “I did not do so,” was the response from the other pilot. The paper said that Capt Sabharwal, the main suspect, had been suffering from depression a month before the disaster.

The Italian publication said Indian investigators