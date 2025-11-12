  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Nov 12, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 21, 1447 | Fajr 05:14 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.3°C

Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight gets threat, plane to be released after checks

'The flight landed safely and all passengers have been disembarked,' the statement added

Published: Wed 12 Nov 2025, 5:12 PM

Top Stories

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Liwa festival returns to UAE's tallest dune: Free entry, fireworks, camping and more

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Did you know? 7 of the 10 tallest hotels in the world are in Dubai

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

Sheikh Mohammed honoured with Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Cultural Award

A security threat was sent to an Air India Express flights on Wednesday, November 12 — the same day as hoax bomb threats were sent to multiple Indian airports.

The flight, headed to Varanasi, received the threat, after which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures were initiated, the airline revealed in its statement.

Recommended For You

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

Call for entries issued for the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

OMODA&JAECOO marks 2,000 car sales milestone in UAE with exclusive one-day offer

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

Pakistan tightens Islamabad security after suicide blast

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

UAE real estate market undergoes a transformative phase

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

RSISX index posts modest 0.6 per cent growth ahead of Iraq’s parliamentary elections

 

"The flight landed safely and all passengers have been disembarked," it further added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aircraft is set to be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed.

Earlier today, a bomb hoax caused panic on Wednesday, November 12, at Delhi Airport Terminal 3. Delhi Police revealed in a statement the fire brigade received a call at 4pm about a bomb being found at the terminal. The email was sent on IndiGo's grievance portal.

The threats come two days after a deadly explosion near the capital's Red Fort shocked the nation. The blast claimed at least 12 lives, with several injured.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. As condolences poured in from around the world, it was announced that those affected by the blast would receive Rs1,000,000 compensation from the government.

Apart from Delhi Police, the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency and the Central Reserve Police Force were mobilised to investigate the blast site. The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA.

PTI reported that two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 samples that have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate, they said.

On Monday, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad during an investigation in Faridabad when Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah University were arrested. News media reports suspect that the doctors are connected to the Red Fort blast.