Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight gets threat, plane to be released after checks

A security threat was sent to an Air India Express flights on Wednesday, November 12 — the same day as hoax bomb threats were sent to multiple Indian airports.

The flight, headed to Varanasi, received the threat, after which the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee was immediately alerted, and all necessary security procedures were initiated, the airline revealed in its statement.

"The flight landed safely and all passengers have been disembarked," it further added.

The aircraft is set to be released for operations once all mandated security checks are completed.

Earlier today, a bomb hoax caused panic on Wednesday, November 12, at Delhi Airport Terminal 3. Delhi Police revealed in a statement the fire brigade received a call at 4pm about a bomb being found at the terminal. The email was sent on IndiGo's grievance portal.

The threats come two days after a deadly explosion near the capital's Red Fort shocked the nation. The blast claimed at least 12 lives, with several injured.

Investigations into the incident are still ongoing. As condolences poured in from around the world, it was announced that those affected by the blast would receive Rs1,000,000 compensation from the government.

Apart from Delhi Police, the National Security Guard, National Investigation Agency and the Central Reserve Police Force were mobilised to investigate the blast site. The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA.

PTI reported that two cartridges, including a live ammunition, and samples of two different types of explosives are among more than 40 samples that have been collected by the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team from the blast site near the Red Fort, officials said on Wednesday.

Preliminary analysis suggests that one of the explosive samples appears to be ammonium nitrate, they said.

On Monday, 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was recovered from Faridabad during an investigation in Faridabad when Dr Muzammil Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both connected to the Al Falah University were arrested. News media reports suspect that the doctors are connected to the Red Fort blast.