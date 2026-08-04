Air India Express launches 4 new Indian destinations from Abu Dhabi

For those travelling to India frequently, Air India Express is expanding its network from Abu Dhabi to the subcontinent.

Air India Express’ expanded schedule includes newly launched non-stop operations to Navi Mumbai, Indore and Lucknow.

Next month, it will introduce direct flights to Guwahati, scheduled to begin on August 7, offering a direct link to India's northeastern region. The expansion comes as passenger demand continues to grow across both business and leisure travel segments.

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The additions enhance passenger travel options between the UAE capital and primary urban hubs across India, reinforcing Abu dhabi’s role as a strategic global aviation and tourism gateway

Ahmed Juma Al Shamisi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “The addition of these new routes by Air India Express underlines our commitment to expanding Zayed International Airport’s destination network and serving the growing demand between the UAE and India.”

With the addition of Abu Dhabi, Air India Express will operate 30 weekly flights from Navi Mumbai, connecting the airport directly to Abu Dhabi, Bengaluru, and Delhi.

The airline’s presence across Maharashtra continues to expand, with more than 95 weekly flights from Mumbai, over 100 from Pune, and 14 from Nagpur.

It also continues to operate one of the largest India–West Asia networks, linking multiple Indian cities with destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.