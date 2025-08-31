Air India flight returns midway after engine fire indication

An Air India flight on Sunday morning returned shortly after take-off due to a fire indication in one of its engines, the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The flight (AI2913) operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, returned to Delhi after the cockpit crew received reports of a fire indication for the right engine.

The crew immediately carried out standard procedure, and decided to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely, the spokesperson further added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aircraft was then grounded for inspection at the airport.

The airline said it would be transferring passengers to an alternative aircraft, which is set to operate the flight to Indore shortly, the spokesperson confirmed.

"The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority," the airline said.