  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Aug 31, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 8, 1447 | Fajr 04:40 | DXB weather-sun.svg44°C

Air India flight returns midway after engine fire indication

The aircraft was grounded in Delhi for inspection, shortly after it had taken off

Published: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 7:54 AM

Updated: Sun 31 Aug 2025, 8:39 AM

Top Stories

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in September 2025?

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

Dubai: Salik paid parking to be implemented at The Beach JBR starting September 8

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

UAE petrol, diesel prices for September 2025 announced

An Air India flight on Sunday morning returned shortly after take-off due to a fire indication in one of its engines, the airline said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

The flight (AI2913) operating from Delhi to Indore on August 31, returned to Delhi after the cockpit crew received reports of a fire indication for the right engine.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

'We used salted fish as money': Meet 75-year-old UAE fisherman who started at age 5

thumb-image

33 Colombian soldiers freed after capture in guerrilla-controlled area

thumb-image

We stopped teaching like its 1985. Here's what happened

thumb-image

How women in UAE are changing gaming industry, from esports athletes to coders

thumb-image

UAE hands over criminal wanted by Interpol for drug trafficking to Netherlands

 

The crew immediately carried out standard procedure, and decided to shut down the engine and returned to Delhi, where the flight landed safely, the spokesperson further added.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aircraft was then grounded for inspection at the airport.

The airline said it would be transferring passengers to an alternative aircraft, which is set to operate the flight to Indore shortly, the spokesperson confirmed.

"The regulator has been duly informed of the incident. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew are our top priority," the airline said.