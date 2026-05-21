Air India Delhi flight suffers tail strike on Bengaluru landing, DGCA grounds jet

An Air India flight from Delhi to Bengaluru suffered a tail strike while landing at the airport in the Karnataka capital on Thursday. The narrow-body Airbus A321 aircraft had 181 passengers onboard.

An airline spokesperson said it landed safely and all passengers and the crew disembarked normally. Following the incident, the return flight to Delhi was cancelled.

The aircraft was later grounded and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is learnt to have initiated an investigation into the incident.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“The incident will be investigated in accordance with established procedures, in coordination with the relevant regulatory authorities,” said an Air India spokesperson.

“Alternative arrangements are being made to accommodate affected passengers. Our ground teams in Bengaluru are providing all necessary assistance. Air India regrets the inconvenience caused. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the airline spokesperson added.

The pilots have been off-rostered pending the investigation.

According to the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation, an IndiGo aircraft was involved in a tail strike incident in Chennai last year.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) classified it as a serious incident. It involved an Airbus A321 Neo aircraft in Chennai and was the sixth known tail strike incident involving the airline in two years.

Earlier, in 2023, the DGCA imposed a penalty on IndiGo, citing four tail strike incidents over the previous six months.