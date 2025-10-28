  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 28, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 6, 1447 | Fajr 05:06 | DXB weather-sun.svg33°C

Air India bus catches fire at New Delhi airport; operations undisrupted

Airport emergency teams swiftly responded to the situation, bringing the blaze under control

Published: Tue 28 Oct 2025, 1:01 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

UAE: 2 girls saved from drowning at Mamzar Beach; Sharjah authority honours rescuer

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

Sharjah tenants to get full fine exemption, 50% fee relief for expired leases

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

UAE: Gang robbing bank customers busted in Fujairah; criminals wanted in other city

An Air India bus at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3, not too far away from a parked aircraft, suddenly caught fire on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that no passengers were onboard at the time.

The bus was operated by AI SATS, a ground-handling service provider for Air India, near bay number 32. Firefighters and airport emergency teams swiftly responded to the situation, bringing the blaze under control before it could spread further.

Recommended For You

Crescent Enterprises and Majarra partnership expands knowledge access for thousands of Arab youth

Crescent Enterprises and Majarra partnership expands knowledge access for thousands of Arab youth

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

'Circle Dubai’ aims to reduce daily waste by nearly half a kg per resident

Sharjah launches new ship to Sir Bu Nair Island with 80-passenger capacity, 'freezing rooms'

Sharjah launches new ship to Sir Bu Nair Island with 80-passenger capacity, 'freezing rooms'

Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

Wolves fans change their tune as Pereira calls for unity

UAE: Indian expats to get e-passports with chips when applying through new portal

UAE: Indian expats to get e-passports with chips when applying through new portal

 

The Delhi Airport said in a post on X, "In a stray incident, a bus operated by one of the Ground handlers caught fire around noon today. Our expert ARFF team on ground immediately swung into action and extinguished the fire within a couple of minutes."

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"The bus was stationary and fully vacant at the time of the incident. There were no injuries/casualties. All operations continue to be normal. Safety of our passengers and staff remains paramount to us," they said.