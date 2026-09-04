Air India Aug 4 flight: 4 seriously injured, 20 minor injuries, accident body says

Four people were seriously injured and 20 others suffered minor injuries when an Air India A320 experienced a sudden altitude loss on August 4, according to India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

The aircraft’s flight control system detected a loss of all three hydraulic systems during the incident, while the seat belt signs were switched off at the time of the altitude loss, the investigation found.

The Air India captain’s confirmatory test for a psychoactive substance also returned a non-negative result following the flight, the air accident body said.

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Air India has begun voluntary testing of all its pilots as an additional safety measure following the Phuket-Delhi flight incident, the airline said in a statement.

The findings relate to Air India flight AI2379, which was travelling from Phuket to Delhi on August 4. The airline had initially described the incident as a “brief in-flight turbulence-related event” that caused a momentary change in altitude.

Air India ,at the time, said 13 passengers and four crew members were injured among the 137 passengers and eight crew on board, with those affected taken to hospital for medical evaluation.

Videos of the incident circulated widely online, including footage shared by Indian news agency ANI showing passengers being taken from ambulances.

Air India said it was providing support to those affected and cooperating with authorities as part of the investigation.