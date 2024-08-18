Air hostess attacked in London hotel; Indian airline 'anguished' over incident

Published: Sun 18 Aug 2024, 2:27 PM

An air hostess, working with Air India was brutally attacked by an unknown assailant at a London hotel earlier this week.

Air India has confirmed the incident and stated that a complaint has been filed with the police, who are now investigating the matter. The airline also assured that the air hostess was receiving psychological support and emphasised that they were fully standing by her during this difficult time.

"We are providing all possible support to our colleague and their broader team, including professional counselling. We are deeply anguished by an unlawful incident of intrusion at a hotel, operated by a major international chain, that affected one of our crew members. Air India is also working with the local police to pursue the matter to the fullest extent of the law and with the hotel management to ensure such incidents are not repeated. We request that the privacy of those involved be respected," an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline further said that it is taking the incident very seriously and is committed to seeking justice for the crew member. The airline has also emphasised the importance of respecting her safety, privacy, and well-being during this time.

She was later admitted to a hospital in London due to the severity of her injuries.