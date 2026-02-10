How AI helped Indian police identify victim of gruesome murder

When traditional methods to identify the body of a dead woman – wrapped in a blanket near the Yamuna Expressway – failed to yield any results, the Agra police fell back on AI technology to help them.

Identifying the body initially failed as the face was covered with mud and the eyes were closed. Except for two words on her hand – ‘RS’ and ‘Sunny’ – there was no other way she could be identified, as even the IDs were not there. The forensic team and dog squad were also unable to reveal her identity, a spokesperson of Agra police told the media.

The police then decided to use generative AI (artificial intelligence) to reconstruct her face. Her eyes were opened digitally and an application enhanced the features, giving them a more natural appearance and a clearer facial profile.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The digital reconstruction then led to a breakthrough, and the woman was identified as Sonali, a 25-year-old resident of Mahoba.

Authorities generated a recognisable face, which was circulated to different stations across Uttar Pradesh.

Their efforts paid off as the victim’s family came forward and gave them leads. It turned out Sonali, the victim, had left her husband about four years ago and started living with a man named Sunny.

Post-mortem examination revealed she died of strangulation. The police finally traced Sunny and arrested him. He told the officials he wanted to get rid of Sonali and decided to kill her. He wrapped her body in a blanket, transported it to the Yamuna Expressway and dumped it.