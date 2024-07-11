AI accessibility? Blind gamer puts ChatGPT to the test

Blind eSports player Masahiro Fujimoto (R), who goes by "Mashiro", speaking into his phone to use an app with ChatGPT for directions with his friend Haruhiko Shimamura (L) along a street in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. -- AFP

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024

Japanese eSports gamer Mashiro is blind and often relies on a companion to get around Tokyo -- but he hopes that artificial intelligence, hailed as a promising tool for people with disabilities, can help him travel alone.

The 26-year-old "Street Fighter" player put the latest version of AI chatbot ChatGPT to the test on his way to a stadium for a recent Para eSports meet-up.

"I can't participate in an event like this without someone to rely on," he told AFP. "Also, sometimes I just want to get around by myself without speaking to other people.

"So if I can use technology like ChatGPT to design my own special needs support, that would be great."

This year, the US firm OpenAI released GPT-4o, which understands voice, text and image commands in several languages.

The generative gadget, along with others such as Google's Gemini, is part of a fast-growing field that experts say could make education, employment and everyday services more accessible.

Following the streets' tactile paving, Masahiro Fujimoto -- who goes by his online handle Mashiro -- used his stick adorned with a small monkey mascot to find his way from the station.

As he went, he spoke to GPT-4o like a friend, receiving its answers through an earpiece in one ear, leaving the other side free to listen out for cars.

Having asked for basic directions, he added: "In fact, I am blind, so could you give me further details for blind people?"

"Of course," the bot replied. "You might notice an increase in crowd noise and the sound of activities as you get closer."

The journey, 20 minutes for sighted people, took Mashiro around four times as long with several U-turns.

When it started to rain heavily, he requested help from his friend, who is partially sighted, to finish the journey.

"Arrival!" finally shouted Mashiro, who has microphthalmos and has been blind since birth, using only sound to demolish his opponents on "Street Fighter 6".

AI can cater to specific needs better than "one-size-fits-all" assistive products and technologies, said Youngjun Cho, an associate professor in computer science at University College London (UCL).

"Its potential is enormous," said Cho, who also works at UCL's Global Disability Innovation Hub.

"I envisage that this can empower many individuals and promote independence."