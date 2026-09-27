Afghanistan says 28 fighters killed after crossing from Pakistan

Defence ministry alleges Pakistani militias had supported the fighters and that most of them were former Afghan government security personnel

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 1:56 PM
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Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had killed 28 fighters and wounded 32 in the eastern province of Nuristan after a group it said included Daesh militants crossed from Pakistan.

The ministry alleged Pakistani militias had supported the fighters and that most of them were former Afghan government security personnel.

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Pakistan's military and information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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