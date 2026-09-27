Afghanistan says 28 fighters killed after crossing from Pakistan

Afghanistan's defence ministry said on Sunday its forces had killed 28 fighters and wounded 32 in the eastern province of Nuristan after a group it said included Daesh militants crossed from Pakistan.

The ministry alleged Pakistani militias had supported the fighters and that most of them were former Afghan government security personnel.

Pakistan's military and information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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