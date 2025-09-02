  • search in Khaleej Times
Afghanistan quake death toll jumps to 1,124; at least 3,251 injured

Rescuers in Afghanistan are still trying to reach isolated villages in the eastern region of Kunar province

Published: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 11:27 AM

Updated: Tue 2 Sept 2025, 11:51 AM

The death toll in Afghanistan's earthquake has risen to 1,124, the Afghan Red Crescent Society, a humanitarian group working in the region, said on Tuesday.

At least 3,251 people have been injured and more than 8,000 houses have been destroyed in the disaster, the group said.

Rescuers in Afghanistan are still trying to reach isolated villages in the eastern region of Kunar province, the epicentre of the powerful earthquake that hit the country on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Rescue operations were carried out in four villages in Kunar on Monday after the quake struck and efforts will now be focused on reaching more remote mountain areas, said Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management.

"We cannot accurately predict how many bodies might still be trapped under the rubble," said Ehsan. "Our effort is to complete these operations as soon as possible and to begin distributing aid to the affected families."

One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes, with a magnitude of 6, struck around midnight local time on Monday, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).