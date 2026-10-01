Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan kill 9, Kabul says 

The strikes destroyed three houses in Kunar and Helmand provinces, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid says

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 8:12 AM UPDATED: Thu 1 Oct 2026, 8:13 AM
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Pakistani airstrikes on Afghanistan killed 9 people and injured 11 more on Thursday, the Afghan Taliban government said, amid an escalation in fighting between the South Asian neighbours after three months of relative calm.

The strikes destroyed three houses in Kunar and Helmand provinces, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on social media website X.

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At least nine people were killed, including women and children, he said.

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"We condemn this act as an aggression and crime in violation of all accepted principles," he said.

Reuters could not independently verify the information. Pakistan's military did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Allies-turned-foes Pakistan and Afghanistan have increasingly been at odds over militancy, with Islamabad accusing Kabul of harbouring militants who stage cross-border attacks.

The Taliban government denies the charge and says militancy is Pakistan's internal problem.


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