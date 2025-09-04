Afghan quakes death toll jumps to 2,205, Taliban administration says

At least 2,205 people have been killed in two earthquakes that hit Afghanistan since the weekend, the deputy spokesperson for the country's Taliban administration said in a post on X on Thursday.

Rescue operations were carried out in four villages in Kunar on Monday after the quake struck, and efforts will now be focused on reaching more remote mountain areas, said Ehsanullah Ehsan, the provincial head of disaster management.

"We cannot accurately predict how many bodies might still be trapped under the rubble," said Ehsan. "Our effort is to complete these operations as soon as possible and to begin distributing aid to the affected families."

One of Afghanistan's worst earthquakes, with a magnitude of 6, struck around midnight local time on Monday, at a shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles).

(With inputs from AFP)