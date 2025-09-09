  • search in Khaleej Times
Afghanistan quake destroyed 5,230 homes in 49 villages: UN

The United Nations estimates the quake has affected up to 500,000 people, more than half of them children

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 11:31 AM

An initial United Nations assessment of the recent deadly earthquake in Afghanistan found that 5,230 homes were destroyed and 672 damaged in 49 villages, but the UN hasn’t been able to get to the vast majority of the remote villages.

Shannon O’Hara, Head of Strategy and Coordination for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Afghanistan, said Monday that damaged roads in the country’s rugged and mountainous east, where the 6.0 magnitude quake struck, have made it extremely difficult to assess the impact in the 441 affected villages.

A series of aftershocks ranging from 5.2 to 5.6 in magnitude added to the difficulties, she said.

The earthquake struck on August 31, killing at least 2,200 people, and that figure could rise as more bodies are recovered. The United Nations estimates the quake has affected up to 500,000 people, more than half of them children.