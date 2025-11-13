Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan, says minister

Afghan nationals carried out two suicide bombings in Pakistan this week, including one in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday.

Both the bombers involved in the attacks have been identified as Afghans, he told parliament in a session carried live on television.

There was no immediate response from Kabul.

Naqvi was speaking after a suicide bomber blew himself up close to a police patrol outside a lower court in Islamabad on Tuesday, killing 12 people and wounding 27.

Another bomber had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the main gate of a military school in South Waziristan district, near the Afghan border, on Monday, killing three people.

Militants then entered the school, which is run by the military but educates civilians, triggering a fight with Pakistani soldiers that continued for more than 24 hours until all of the attackers were killed.

Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have been strained in recent years, with Islamabad accusing militants sheltering across the border of staging attacks inside Pakistan. Kabul denies giving safe haven to militants to attack Pakistan.

Dozens of soldiers were killed in border clashes between the two countries last month.