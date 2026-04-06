Address concerns of returning Indians amid Middle East war, Karnataka lawmaker urges

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Indian states that have a large number of people working in the Gulf must ensure that those who return home following the outbreak of the US-Israel-Iran war should be looked after well, said a top Bengaluru-based leader who has been actively involved in NRI-related issues.

Dr Arathi Krishna, a member of the legislative council (MLC), Karnataka, told Khaleej Times on Monday that many NRIs (non-resident Indians) in the Middle East are worried about their future because of the uncertainties caused by the war.

“There are about 800,000 NRIs in the Gulf from Karnataka,” she said. “Many are concerned about their jobs and their expiring visas. And as is the case with many overseas Indians from Kerala, there are a lot of people from Karnataka who are avoiding returning home on holidays or even for urgent work because of the ongoing war.”

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According to Arathi, following the outbreak of war on February 28, NRIs, especially senior citizens, women and those whose visas are due to expire soon, began returning home.

Over 600 have been repatriated from the Gulf to Karnataka since the start of the war, she pointed out. Many of the worried Karnataka expatriates in the Gulf have also reached out to her, added Arathi.

The Karnataka legislator is currently in Kerala, campaigning for her party for the state assembly elections. She said a similar situation is prevailing in the state, which also has a large number of its citizens living in the Gulf.

The Congress leader has been urging the state government to set up a separate NRI ministry in Karnataka on the lines of the ones in neighbouring Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which have separate departments focused on its overseas citizens.

The Karnataka government has promised that it will take up the matter with the party high command. Arathi, along with a team of NRIs from Dubai, led by Dr Ronald Colaco, president, International Federation of Karnataka Christian Associations (IFKCA), had urged the state government to set up an NRI Kannadiga Affairs ministry and department to serve as a single-window facilitation centre.

Arathi pointed out that every time there is an international crisis, which affects NRIs (as happened in Ukraine, for instance), many people with relatives abroad approach her, seeking the setting up of a separate ministry. Unfortunately, committees are set up and there have been delays in finalising plans; by the time the committees are established, the crisis is resolved or sidelined, she bemoaned.