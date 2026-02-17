India’s Adani Group to invest $100 billion in AI data centres; completion set by 2035

India’s Adani Group said on Tuesday it plans to invest $100 billion over the next decade to build renewable energy-powered, AI-ready data centres, as the country seeks to strengthen its position in the global artificial intelligence race.

It said the initiative, targeted for completion by 2035, aims to create what it described as the world’s largest integrated data centre platform and could generate a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

“The world is entering an Intelligence Revolution more profound than any previous Industrial Revolution,” Gautam Adani, chairman of Adani Group, said in a statement. “India will not be a mere consumer in the AI age. We will be the creators, the builders and the exporters of intelligence and we are proud to be able to participate in that future,” he added.

“The announcement underscores intensifying global competition to develop computing infrastructure capable of supporting advanced AI workloads, which require vast amounts of power and data capacity,” said a news release. “India has been stepping up efforts to attract investment into digital infrastructure as governments and corporations race to secure leadership in next-generation technologies.”

Shares of Adani Enterprises, the group’s flagship company, rose about 2.5 per cent following the announcement, placing it among the top gainers on the benchmark Nifty 50 index. Shares of Adani Green Energy were last up roughly 1.8 per cent.

Investment in memory chips

Meanwhile, Micron Technology, the largest American maker of memory chips, is racing to expand production capacity with a $200 billion investment in new factories in the US.

The company is also spending $50 billion to more than double its 450-acre campus, including two massive chip factories. The first is expected to produce DRAM wafers for high-bandwidth memory chips, or HBM, by mid-2027. Both plants should be online by the end of 2028. Each factory will cover 600,000 square feet, using 70,000 tons of steel and 300,000 cubic yards of concrete.

Micron is also investing in other sites. Near Syracuse, New York, the company broke ground on a $100 billion fab complex, marking the state’s largest private investment. It also announced a $9.6 billion fab in Hiroshima, Japan. Competitor SK Hynix is building a $13 billion fab in South Korea and a $4 billion facility in Indiana.