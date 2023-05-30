Actress Navya Nair hospitalised after experiencing 'discomfort' while promoting film

Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts
Popular actress Navya Nair has been hospitalised after experiencing physical discomfort during promotions for her latest film.
According to local media outlets, Nair was due to arrive at Sultan Bathery, a town in Kerala, to promote her new film, 'Janaki Jaane.' However, the actress complained of physical discomfort and uneasiness, due to which she was unable to reach her location and was hospitalised instead.
Fellow actress and friend Nithya Das paid Nair a visit in the hospital, posting a photo to social media showing the latter lying in a hospital bed, attached to what appears to be an IV drip. "Get well soon", Das captioned the snap. The cause for Nair's hospitalisation is still unclear.
Nair posted an announcement to her own Facebook page postponing the scheduled event in Sultan Bathery. "Sorry friends", the post was captioned, with the actress apologising for the inconvenience.
"Due to some unexpected health issues, I will not be able to arrive in Sulthan Bathery today", the announcement read. "A new date will be announced soon."
Nair, who had taken a hiatus from movies, made her comeback to the Malayali film industry with VK Prakash's 'Oruthee.' 'Janaki Jaane', her latest release, is currently screening in theatres.
ALSO READ:
Pressure mounts on the former PM after 33 of his supporters handed over to the army to face trial in military courts
Sources say the two sides reached agreement on key issues, such as spending caps and funding for the Internal Revenue Service and the military
The 70-year-old man escapes unhurt after the incident in Kerala
Man who drove into gates of British PM Rishi Sunak's residence, office held on suspicion of dangerous driving
India tops the list with 11 million followed by China with 5.8 million, Russia with 1.9 million, Indonesia with 1.8 million, Turkey with 1.3 million and the United States with 1.1 million
It was the first time a Republican had won the Democratic-leaning county in 20 years, and DeSantis did it by winning 62% of the Hispanic vote
The eyepiece features a camera, a microphone and an internal projector screen where words are displayed in front of the user's eye
53% increase in civilian deaths in 2022 compared to the year prior, with nearly 17,000 civilian deaths recorded across 12 conflicts: Report