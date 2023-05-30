Actress Navya Nair hospitalised after experiencing 'discomfort' while promoting film

A photo posted to social media shows the actress lying in a hospital bed, attached to what appears to be an IV drip

Popular actress Navya Nair has been hospitalised after experiencing physical discomfort during promotions for her latest film.

According to local media outlets, Nair was due to arrive at Sultan Bathery, a town in Kerala, to promote her new film, 'Janaki Jaane.' However, the actress complained of physical discomfort and uneasiness, due to which she was unable to reach her location and was hospitalised instead.

Fellow actress and friend Nithya Das paid Nair a visit in the hospital, posting a photo to social media showing the latter lying in a hospital bed, attached to what appears to be an IV drip. "Get well soon", Das captioned the snap. The cause for Nair's hospitalisation is still unclear.

Nair posted an announcement to her own Facebook page postponing the scheduled event in Sultan Bathery. "Sorry friends", the post was captioned, with the actress apologising for the inconvenience.

"Due to some unexpected health issues, I will not be able to arrive in Sulthan Bathery today", the announcement read. "A new date will be announced soon."

Nair, who had taken a hiatus from movies, made her comeback to the Malayali film industry with VK Prakash's 'Oruthee.' 'Janaki Jaane', her latest release, is currently screening in theatres.

