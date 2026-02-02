Activist lawmakers refile impeachment complaint against Philippine Vice President Duterte

Lodging a first in global political history, the Philippines has its top two political leaders as subjects of impeachment complaints before its House of Representatives.

Activist legislators re-filed their impeachment complaint against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, mere 15 days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself became a respondent of the process of removing top government officials.

With the head of state already accused of enabling corruption in the country’s annual national budget, Marcos’ presumed successor too will be unable to replace him as Duterte herself is accused of corruption.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

The Makabayan (Patriotic) coalition of progressive lawmakers lodged the fifth impeachment complaint against Duterte on Monday (February 2) after the Philippine Supreme Court has decided that the previous four complaints against her was “unconstitutional” on various technical reasons.

The Court decision striking down the previous impeachment complaints against Duterte has expired last December and a new complaint may again be lodged against the second highest official in the Southeast Asian country.

Grave abuse of power

The three Makabayan legislators — Antonio Tinio, Renee Co, and Sarah Elago — said in their complaint Duterte must be ousted for "gross abuse of discretionary powers" over at least 612.5 million peso (Dh38.3 million) worth of funds she refuses to account for.

The amount was allegedly spent in questionable activities such as renting safe houses for intelligence operations the agencies she handled — the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education — are not supposed to implement.

Duterte is also accused of anomalous implementation of cash aid grants to thousands of individuals who are not included in any government list as legitimate indigent citizens.

The consolidated fourth complaint that got her impeached last year included accusations Duterte threatened to have her erstwhile political ally Marcos Jr. assassinated when their political alliance spectacularly split in 2024.

The former Senate leadership, however, refused to proceed with the impeachment trial that led to the ouster of Senator Francis Escudero as chamber president.

The Supreme Court decision issued last month upheld Senate’s reticence in trying Duterte, paving the way for the Makabayan coalition to file its new complaint against the vice president.

Culpable violation of Constitution

The Makabayan bloc is also the endorser of the second impeachment complaint against Marcos Jr, who said the president is “culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, and betrayal of public trust.”

A leader of the House Committee on Justice said the Makabayan-endorsed complaint may be consolidated with the first impeachment complaint filed by lawyer Andre De Jesus and endorsed by Representative Jett Nisay of Pusong Pinoy Party.

The Philippines holds the distinction of having a sitting president formally impeached in Joseph Estrada in November 2000.

Estrada’s contentious impeachment trial at the Philippine Senate led to massive protests and his ouster from office in January 2001.