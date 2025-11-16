  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB clear.png28.1°C

India: Accomplice of deadly Delhi car blast 'suicide bomber' arrested

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the attack a 'conspiracy', and his government vowed to bring the 'perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors' to justice

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 7:15 PM

Top Stories

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Flexible work, marriage leave: UAE rolls out benefits for parents ahead of 'Year of Family'

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Dubai Police expand noise radars; drivers face up to Dh10,000 fine, 12 black points

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Indian authorities said on Sunday that a deadly car blast in New Delhi earlier this week was an attack carried out by a "suicide bomber", announcing the arrest of an accomplice.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), the country's counter-terrorism law enforcement body, said the attacker and the second suspect were both from Indian-administered Kashmir, where police have carried out sweeping raids in recent days.

Recommended For You

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

'Generation Z' protests spread in Mexico, fuelled by mayor's murder

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

US to consider obesity, special-needs children as factors in refusing long-term visas

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Fact check: Viral video of 'Tesla Glide' flying shoes is AI-generated

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

Dubai: 60% work complete for first flying taxi vertiport near DXB

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

South Africa beats India in Test match; Harmer powers thrilling 30-run victory

 

Announcing "a breakthrough" in the investigation, the NIA said it had arrested Amir Rashid Ali, describing him as an accomplice of the "suicide bomber" under whose name "the car involved in the attack was registered".

He had come to Delhi to "facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast", according to a statement from the counter-terrorism agency.

It identified the driver as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Kashmir who was an assistant professor in general medicine at a university in the northern state of Haryana.

The explosion on Monday took place near a busy metro station close to the landmark Red Fort in the capital's Old Delhi quarter, where the prime minister delivers the annual Independence Day address.

A hospital official has said the blast killed 12 people. It was unclear whether Nabi was included in the toll.

The NIA's statement said the attack "claimed 10 innocent lives and left 32 others injured".

The NIA said it had seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the attack a "conspiracy", and his government vowed to bring the "perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors" to justice. 

It was the most significant security incident since April 22, when 26 mainly Hindu civilians were killed at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir, triggering clashes with Pakistan.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence from British rule in 1947, and both claim the Himalayan territory in full. Tensions remain high between New Delhi and Islamabad.