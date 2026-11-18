US President Donald Trump repeatedly hinted in the last hours that he may meet Kim Jong Un in China, but Pyongyang has only published photos of its leader visiting a ski resort and the Korean peninsula's highest peak.

AFP looks at whether the odds of a meeting have risen and how a sacred mountain may offer a clue into Pyongyang's plans.

What's that mountain?

Trump, who met the North Korean leader three times during his first term, raised the possibility of another face-to-face as he flew to Asia this week for two sets of regional summits.

Beijing said on Tuesday it had "no information" on a possible meeting, but hours later in Manila, Trump said Kim "would like to" meet in China.

Pyongyang has so far remained mute on Trump's remarks, instead releasing photos of Kim visiting a ski resort and Mount Paektu, the Korean Peninsula's highest peak and a sacred mountain for North Koreans.

What appears to be a visit to a tourism site may carry more meaning as Kim is known to visit the mountain, where Pyongyang claims his father Kim Jong Il was born, ahead of major decisions.

He went to Paektu in late 2013 before the purge and execution of his powerful uncle, Jang Song Thaek.

He climbed the mountain again in 2017, weeks before announcing North Korea's participation in South Korea's Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, paving the way for a brief thaw in inter-Korean ties.

Some analysts say his latest visit could signal another major decision, potentially involving a trip to the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

"The mountain is revered as a sacred site in North Korea and holds deep symbolic significance," Yang Moo-jin, former president of the South's University of North Korean Studies, told AFP.

"Even if talks with the United States do not take place in Shenzhen, I believe he may have used the visit to refine his longer-term strategy toward Washington," said the expert.

- Will Kim fly? -

Known for preferring trains over planes, the mode of transport for Kim to get to the summit in southern China's Shenzhen may also weigh on his mind.

Of the 12 times he has travelled out of the country since taking power in 2011, Kim has flown only three times.

Two of these were to China in 2018 aboard his private jet, the Chammae-1, although he hasn't publicly used the ageing aircraft since -- raising questions about its reliability.

For his historic first summit with Trump in Singapore in 2018, Kim flew aboard an Air China Boeing 747 provided by Beijing, a move widely seen as an effort to maintain China's influence over Pyongyang as it pursued direct talks with Washington.

Some experts say Beijing could again lend Kim a jet for the Shenzhen summit, seeking to retain influence amid Pyongyang's potential talks with Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin while they all gather in China.

"There are practical reasons to fly, too -- travelling from North Korea to Shenzhen would take Kim more than 50 hours," Ahn Chan-il, a researcher originally from North Korea, told AFP.

"And it would make sense for Beijing to get involved this way, after even Trump said Kim's attendance is up to Xi."

What's there to discuss?

Kim and Trump's past summits were aimed at reaching a lasting deal curbing Pyongyang's nuclear weapons programme. But they ended without any concrete agreement.

Long-running UN sanctions have done little to divert Pyongyang's course. Instead, it has enshrined its status as a nuclear-armed state in law while repeatedly declaring its atomic arsenal as permanent and irreversible.

In early November, Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong also issued a vitriolic statement against Washington, saying there was "no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons".

Analysts believe that Pyongyang's closer ties with Beijing and Moscow gives it less incentive to engage Washington, complicating Trump's efforts after his party's crushing midterm defeat.

At this stage, any meeting would likely be a brief encounter rather than a formal summit, with the leaders "exchanging pleasantries and discussing possible next steps," said Koh Yu-hwan, a professor emeritus at Dongguk University.

What's in it for Trump?

"With his party facing a very divided Congress, Trump wants to cast himself as a peacemaker, and North Korea offers an ideal opportunity," analyst Yang said.

But Trump could also face criticism over "double standards" for taking military action against Iran over its nuclear programme while engaging a nuclear-armed North Korea, Koh told AFP.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio however rejected suggestions that a meeting with the US president would give Kim credibility.

"It's serious in the sense that the president has never viewed meeting and talking to someone as a concession," Rubio said.

"He's often made the case, and I think rightfully so, that how are you going to solve problems with people you have disagreements with if you don't speak to them, if you're not willing to engage with them?"

He underlined that it remained unclear if there would be a meeting or if any talks would bring a good outcome.

But "we'll never find out if we don't try, and it may not happen, but he's prepared to do it," said Rubio.