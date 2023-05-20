8 Pakistani pilgrims killed, 6 injured in Makkah hotel fire

Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
Eight Pakistanis were killed and six others injured as fire erupted in a hotel in the holy city of Makkah, the Foreign Office said on Friday.
In response to media queries regarding casualties in the fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families."
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the pilgrims' death.
Sharif offered his condolences to the bereaved families, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to look after the health of injured pilgrims and provide all possible facilities to the bereaved families.
ALSO READ:
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Top party leaders tight-lipped on who is the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision will be taken
Inger Andersen: If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins