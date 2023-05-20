8 Pakistani pilgrims killed, 6 injured in Makkah hotel fire

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow and offered condolences to the bereaved families

Eight Pakistanis were killed and six others injured as fire erupted in a hotel in the holy city of Makkah, the Foreign Office said on Friday.

In response to media queries regarding casualties in the fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, the Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident. Our mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families."

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his grief and sorrow over the pilgrims' death.

Sharif offered his condolences to the bereaved families, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Religious Affairs to look after the health of injured pilgrims and provide all possible facilities to the bereaved families.

