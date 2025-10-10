  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Oct 10, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 18, 1447 | Fajr 04:58 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.1°C

7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines, 'destructive tsunami' expected

Coastal residents in these areas have been "strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland"

Published: Fri 10 Oct 2025, 7:09 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

UAE: Swerving caused death of father, infant son in Khor Fakkan, investigation finds

Revealed: Top 10 affordable destinations for UAE residents in 2026

Revealed: Top 10 affordable destinations for UAE residents in 2026

Dh100,000 for 1kg of wood: What's so special about oud?

Dh100,000 for 1kg of wood: What's so special about oud?

A powerful magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the southern Philippines on Friday, triggering warnings of a "destructive tsunami" on the country's Pacific coast within hours.

The quake struck about 20 kilometres (12 miles away) from Manay in the Mindanao region at 9:43 am (0143 GMT), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

From drones to disposable cameras: The top wedding photography trends of 2025

thumb-image

Meena Jewellers launches its most stunning 'Wedding & Diwali 2025 Collection'

thumb-image

Dubai’s TakaHisa chefs win prestigious global culinary award in Milan

thumb-image

Emarat and MegaTrade to launch UAE’s leading energy brand in Armenia

thumb-image

Bold colours, sustainable couture: Here are the top bridal fashion trends of 2025

 

"Destructive tsunami is expected with life-threatening wave heights" on the archipelago nation's east coast, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology reported.

Coastal residents in these areas "are strongly advised to immediately evacuate to higher grounds or move farther inland," it added.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

It struck just 11 days after a 6.9-magnitude quake killed 74 people and destroyed or damaged about 72,000 houses in the central island of Cebu. 