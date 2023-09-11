7 women killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupattur

Ukraine's says the declaration is "nothing to be proud of", adding that a Ukrainian presence would have given participants a better understanding of the situation
At least 7 women died on the spot and 10 people were critically injured after a truck collided with a tourist van parked on the road near Natrampalli in Tirupattur district in the early hours of Monday.
People with critical injuries have been admitted to a nearby hospital.
According to the police, all the deceased are from the same village and were returning to their home town after a two-day tour of Mysore.
All the people from the village had boarded two vans. One of the vans malfunctioned near Natrampalli and was being repaired. Meanwhile, some passengers deboarded and sat on the median of the road. At the same time, a mini-truck coming from Krishnagiri first collided with a van being repaired, which subsequently crushed the people sitting in front of it on the centre median.
According to Tirupathur Police Officials, "It was early morning with less visibility, and the van was stationary at a sharp turn, which could have been the reason for the speedy mini-truck’s collision with the van. In the incident, seven women were dead on the spot, and 10 people got critical injuries.”
“Investigation is going on, and details are awaited," said the official.
