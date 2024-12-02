60 passengers stranded for over 13 hours at Kuwait airport depart for Manchester

Indian passengers who were stranded for over 13 hours after their flight was diverted due to a technical snag departed early on Monday from Kuwait, Indian Embassy in Kuwait said in a statement.

The statement added that the embassy team was on the ground till the Gulf Air flight departed.

In a post on X, it said, "Gulf Air flight to Manchester finally departed at 4.34am today."

The 60 passengers, travelling on Gulf Air flight GF 005 from Mumbai to Manchester, complained of facing discomfort as the airline failed to provide food, accommodation, or basic assistance during their extended wait.

The situation escalated as passengers voiced their grievances on social media, which eventually prompted a response from the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

The Embassy said, "Food and water is available for the stranded passengers at the lounges."

The embassy officials said that the passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges.

"Embassy had immediately taken up the matter with Gulf Air in Kuwait. A team from Embassy is at the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline."