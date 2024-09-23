6 dead, 10 unaccounted for after heavy rains hit Japan

Photo by AFP used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 12:29 PM

Six people were killed and 10 remained unaccounted for Sunday as search efforts continued a day after heavy rain hit Noto, a region in Ishikawa Prefecture already devastated by a powerful earthquake.

Rescue operations and restoration work were also ongoing in the area, as record rainfall caused flooding at nearly two dozen rivers and triggered landslides, cutting off roads and isolating more than 100 communities.

Two of the six fatalities were found near a landslide-hit tunnel in Wajima that suffered significant damage from the January 1 earthquake and was under repair, according to the land ministry. Some workers at the site were rescued.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Elsewhere in the prefecture, two people remained missing after being swept away by swollen rivers and eight others were reported as unaccounted for.

In the 48 hours through Sunday afternoon, Wajima recorded almost 500 millimetres (mm) of rainfall and Suzu received nearly 400 mm. Both cities on the Noto Peninsula had been under heavy rain warnings since the previous day.

The amount of rainfall in the two cities reached twice the levels for September in an average year. As the heavy rain abated, the weather agency downgraded its "special warnings" for the cities and the town of Noto to simply "warnings" in the morning.