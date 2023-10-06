6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes Japan's Izu islands after tsunami warning

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L'Huillier
This is the second category of award given this week after scientists Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman won the medicine prize
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck Japan's Izu islands on Oct. 6, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was reportedly at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.
Japan had issued a tsunami advisory on Oct 9 after an earthquake struck Thursday near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials had said a potential tsunami could reach one metre in height.
The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asked people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 occurred late Thursday morning in the area at the depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).
The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 metre (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. A tiny tsunami of about 30 centimeters (1 foot) was observed at the Yaene area on the Hachijo island, the agency said.
Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
